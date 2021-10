CBS’s Tough as Nails returns for Season 3 with a whole new batch of hard-working competitors. One thing that hasn’t changed though? Host and showrunner Phil Keoghan. The series celebrating everyday Americans who exhibit strength, endurance, and mental toughness introduces viewers to the abilities essential workers have in an array of challenges. Coming in all shapes and sizes, participants prove that anyone can be tough with the right kind of attitude and that continues in Season 3.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO