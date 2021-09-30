Bell Station Auction Cancelled

NYSEG and Governor Kathy Hochul reached an agreement on Sept. 24 to cancel the online auction for the Bell Station property that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 11. “Bell Station Landing is the largest privately-owned shoreline in the Finger Lakes region, and as we contend with the consequences of humans’ impact on our environment, we must consider ways to protect and preserve this unique property for future generations,” Hochul said in a press release. “I thank NYSEG for stepping up and being a good corporate citizen by willingly agreeing to cancel the land auction. Private development could have irreparably damaged this environmentally sensitive property, and if the auction proceeded, the opportunity to preserve the land for conservation and public access could have been lost forever.”