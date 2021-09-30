CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, NY

Bell Station Auction Cancelled

By Andrew Sullivan
ithaca.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYSEG and Governor Kathy Hochul reached an agreement on Sept. 24 to cancel the online auction for the Bell Station property that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 11. “Bell Station Landing is the largest privately-owned shoreline in the Finger Lakes region, and as we contend with the consequences of humans’ impact on our environment, we must consider ways to protect and preserve this unique property for future generations,” Hochul said in a press release. “I thank NYSEG for stepping up and being a good corporate citizen by willingly agreeing to cancel the land auction. Private development could have irreparably damaged this environmentally sensitive property, and if the auction proceeded, the opportunity to preserve the land for conservation and public access could have been lost forever.”

www.ithaca.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

McConnell says he'll allow short-term extension of debt limit

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is offering Democrats a way to raise the debt limit briefly and keep the nation from tipping into default in the short term. Though he's led Republicans in filibustering or blocking Democrats from passing an extension of the debt limit under regular Senate procedure so far, now McConnell says he'll allow them to pass an emergency extension of the debt limit without threat of a filibuster. To overcome a filibuster, Democrats needed 60 votes, and there are only 50 Democrats in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Democrats delay debt ceiling vote to huddle on McConnell offer

Senate Democrats are delaying a vote on a bill to suspend the debt ceiling through 2022 after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered a potential off ramp from the weeks-long fight. “They’re having a recess to discuss McConnell’s press release,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), referring to Democrats. A...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, NY
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Pam Helming
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy