Kentucky State

Kentucky tops Dayton 3-1 on the road, improves to 6-0-2

By Cole Parke
Kentucky Kernel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 10 Kentucky (6-0-2) concluded their two game road trip with a 3-1 win over the Dayton Flyers (3-5-2) to remain undefeated on the season. Despite Dayton’s surge of momentum midway through the second half, the game was all Kentucky from the first whistle.The ‘Cats outshot the Flyers 15-6 with six shots on target to Dayton’s lone shot on goal that led to the Flyer’s only point—just the third goal Kentucky has allowed this season.

www.kykernel.com

