How to Be a Successful Hybrid Worker
Michigan workers are going through an unprecedented time. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic pushed many into a remote work routine more than a year ago, and now some offices have reopened for workers to return – at least some of the time. This has created a hybrid work scenario for many that has them splitting time between professional work space with their colleagues and keeping their at-home offices intact. It’s the career equivalent of being a chameleon. That’s why it is so important to understand how to be a successful hybrid worker.www.ahealthiermichigan.org
Comments / 0