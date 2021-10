SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fans in attendance for Sunday’s matinee performance of Hamilton at the convention center in downtown Sacramento were briefly evacuated after a fire alarm went off, officials said. The alarm went off just a few minutes before the curtain. The crowd was anxious to see the sought-after show and was forced to file out of the exit doors. “We were just sitting there waiting for the show to begin,” said audience member Breanna McNulty. “We got in our seats and then we heard the fire alarm going off. We had to evacuate. I was like ‘Oh you got to be kidding.’...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO