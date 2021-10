The hot girl and her closest friends channeled their inner NYC for the Coach x Schott NYC shearling collection. With the fall and winter seasons right around the corner, Coach introduced its Coach x Schott NYC shearling collection with a star-studded rollout starring none other than rapper Megan Thee Stallion, her boyfriend, rapper and songwriter Pardi Fontaine, and Meg’s closest friends Queenie, Jae, Daren and bestie hairstylist Kellon Deryck. The collection merges Coach and Schott, founded in 1913, most known for inventing the leather motorcycle jacket — talk about a big deal — and boasts oversized outerwear in the shape of luxe coats and beautifully worn aviator jackets, bags, heels and slides in rich shearling styles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO