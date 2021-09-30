CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiane Amanpour Announces Final Chemotherapy Session After 'Grueling' Fight

By Josephine Harvey
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour announced Wednesday that her chemotherapy treatments are coming to an end. The British Iranian journalist, 63, told “Good Morning America” that she would complete her final chemo session on Thursday after 18 weeks of treatments. In June, Amanpour revealed she had been diagnosed with...

