CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hendersonville, NC

WNC community organizations get $25,000 grants for small-business revitalization

By WLOS staff
WLOS.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More pandemic help is on the way to Western North Carolina businesses. The Friends of Downtown Hendersonville is one of 30 organizations in North Carolina to receive a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to expand its pivot grant program, which supports businesses in the Main Street and 7th Avenue districts to adapt their operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

wlos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

McConnell says he'll allow short-term extension of debt limit

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is offering Democrats a way to raise the debt limit briefly and keep the nation from tipping into default in the short term. Though he's led Republicans in filibustering or blocking Democrats from passing an extension of the debt limit under regular Senate procedure so far, now McConnell says he'll allow them to pass an emergency extension of the debt limit without threat of a filibuster. To overcome a filibuster, Democrats needed 60 votes, and there are only 50 Democrats in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Democrats delay debt ceiling vote to huddle on McConnell offer

Senate Democrats are delaying a vote on a bill to suspend the debt ceiling through 2022 after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered a potential off ramp from the weeks-long fight. “They’re having a recess to discuss McConnell’s press release,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), referring to Democrats. A...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Mitchell County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Business
Mitchell County, NC
Government
Hendersonville, NC
Society
Hendersonville, NC
Government
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnc#Restaurants#Duke Energy#Wlos#Microgrant Program#Graham County
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy