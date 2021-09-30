CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.48

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

