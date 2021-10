"It's a crisis. But opportunities are born from crisis." Netflix has debuted the trailer for a documentary film titled Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, created by Academy Award-winning doc filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel (We Ride, Virunga, Evelyn). Debuting on Netflix this October. While Covid-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future. The film examines the pandemic-related crises occurring around the world and how communities are coming together to solve major problems and make a difference - from a Syrian refugee fighting the UK government to include hospital cleaners and porters in bereavement pay to a doctor committed to serving Miami's homeless community. "Activists and volunteers work through the darkest days of 2020, galvanizing social change amidst chaos as governments start to fail local communities. This epic, globally spanning and deeply passionate documentary serves as a clarion call that great change can be born of crisis." Take a look.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO