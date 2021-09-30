CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police provide update after 5 shot in West Town

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were shot Wednesday as two cars fired bullets at one another on Chicago's Northwest Side.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 1

 

Fox 32 Chicago

Body pulled from Chicago River in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO - The body of a 32-year-old man was recovered from the Chicago River Tuesday night in Lincoln Park. About 6 p.m., the man was found in the water in the 1700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said. His body was recovered from the water and he was...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

4 killed, 41 wounded in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO - Chicago police have had their hands full this weekend with dozens of shootings happening citywide, the victim's ages range from 16 to 68 years old. "I think it’s gotten to a point, it doesn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in," said Larry Horton, a South Side resident. At least...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

3 wounded, 1 critically, in Near North Side shooting

CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on the Near North Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Dearborn. At about 3:35 a.m., Chicago police said a 29-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were in a parked car when shots were fired, possibly from a gray vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

43-year-old killed in Lawndale drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO - A 43-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side. The man was standing in front of an apartment building about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

FBI charges Villa Park man with bank robbery

LOMBARD, Ill. - With sticks of Airborne Troop Parachute fireworks duct-taped around his waist, Jason Bradley walked into West Suburban Bank in Lombard and handed a teller a note Monday afternoon. "I need everything from your drawer or WE ALL DIE!!!" read the note on pink paper, according to the...
LOMBARD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
