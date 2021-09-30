CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Officially Eliminates Referee-Initiated Replays Of Out-Of-Bounds Calls

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Board of Governors approved changes to the league’s instant replay rules on a one-year trial basis for the 2021-22 season. In an effort to improve game flow, particularly at the end of games, the NBA has eliminated referee-initiated replay review of out-of-bounds violations during the last two minutes of the fourth period and the last two minutes of any overtime period. In conjunction, the league has also extended the Coach’s Challenge so that teams can trigger replay review of out-of-bounds violations throughout the entire game. Previously, coaches could not challenge an out-of-bounds ruling in the last two minutes.

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Replay#Replays#The Coach S Challenge#Competition Committee#The Board Of Governors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
The Big Lead

Chase Young Called For Horrible Roughing the Passer Call on Matt Ryan

Chase Young is the latest victim of the NFL's emphasis on eliminating contact with the quarterback from football. On a 4th and 2 play Young chased down Matt Ryan in the backfield as the was trying to throw the ball down field. Ryan pump faked and Young put his hands...
NFL
SB Nation

The Lions snapped the ball directly to the Bears for the NFL’s most chaotic turnover

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions both badly needed a win as they met at Soldier Field in Week 4. The Bears, at 1-2, were coming off arguably the worst offensive performance in franchise history a week earlier when they averaged only 1.1 yards per play in a loss to the Browns. The Lions had competed in each one of their games thus far, but were still looking for their first win of the season. Both of these teams would have considered a loss to each other pretty humiliating.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
FanSided

Joe Montana gives the ultimate compliments to Patrick Mahomes

Joe Montana pays Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the ultimate compliment. Joe Montana is just like us at home watching Patrick Mahomes do things at the quarterback position nobody has ever done before with the Kansas City Chiefs. “That’s sort of the way nobody used to play,” said a...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 trade targets before the NFL deadline

The Cleveland Browns have started the season 3-1, but they should look at a trade for one of these three guys to become legit contenders. As we enter Week 4, the Cleveland Browns are now 3-1, tied for first in the division, and just under a month away from the trade deadline. To this point, it has been an extremely interesting season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy