NBA Officially Eliminates Referee-Initiated Replays Of Out-Of-Bounds Calls

The NBA Board of Governors approved changes to the league’s instant replay rules on a one-year trial basis for the 2021-22 season. In an effort to improve game flow, particularly at the end of games, the NBA has eliminated referee-initiated replay review of out-of-bounds violations during the last two minutes of the fourth period and the last two minutes of any overtime period. In conjunction, the league has also extended the Coach’s Challenge so that teams can trigger replay review of out-of-bounds violations throughout the entire game. Previously, coaches could not challenge an out-of-bounds ruling in the last two minutes.