[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies Season 37, Episode 8 “The Threat.”]. “The vets have played this game flawlessly this far,” Cory says. “I am proud to be a vet. We are running the table, and man does it feel good.” He might as well have just jinxed the veterans in the September 29 episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.