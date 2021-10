DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As more companies adopt vaccine mandates, you may soon find keeping your job will require you to be vaccinated. Hospitals, airlines, and other companies have made the leap and discovered mandates work to drive up their vaccination rates. “A tremendous number of companies have come to us and said we started out in the mid-fifties or sixties range and now we’re over 90 percent,” said White House Senior Policy Adviser, Dr Cameron Webb. Three hospital networks in North Texas set a deadline of October 1 for their employees to be fully vaccinated. Children’s Health reports 99% of its employees complied. Baylor Scott...

