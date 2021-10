D.C. United met a formidable foe on Wednesday in Minnesota United, but made sure it didn’t feel that way as they posted a 3-1 win that was not as close as the scoreline might indicate. Ola Kamara, Julian Gressel, and Junior Moreno all scored, Minnesota barely tested Bill Hamid at all, and United once again underlined how difficult it is for anyone to come to Audi Field and get a result.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO