Watch: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' Fun "Cinderella" Premiere Outfits. The Internet doesn't make it easy for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to date. In a newly published Glamour interview, the "Havana" singer revealed the impact social media commentary about their romance can have. After all, they're no strangers to online trolls— Remember when they playfully clapped back at naysayers making fun of the way they kissed? "When stuff that's negative is out there, it's going to get to you," she told the website. "So yeah, that's very, very challenging."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO