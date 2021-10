It’s hard to believe that this is Jacob Stallings’ first full season as a starting catcher. The 31-year-old has taken a well-documented long road to reach the majors in his career, and his status as a Gold Glove candidate over each of the past two seasons makes it feel like he has been the Pirates backstop for a while. Yet, he was the backup for much of the 2019 season, playing 61 games, in comparison to Elias Diaz’s 96 behind the plate. The season was shortened by COVID-19.

