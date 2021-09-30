CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Rafael Montero: Completes bullpen session

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Montero (lat) completed a bullpen session Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Montero is still hoping to pitch again for the Astros this season, but with just four games left on the Astros' schedule following Wednesday's contest against the Rays, he'll face an uphill battle to get activated before Sunday's finale. The 30-year-old has been on the shelf since Aug. 10 with a right lat strain, so he'll presumably need to face hitters in some capacity before Houston would entertain reinstating him.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker sent to Astros' bench on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not starting in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Tucker will sit on Friday night after Jose Siri was announced as Houston's right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 412 batted balls this season, Tucker has produced a 11.4% barrel rate and a .300...
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
kldjfb.xyz

Astros insider: Offense, bullpen cost a series

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Astros had handled hard contact and avoided damage while staking out a precarious 1-0 lead in the seventh inning. Josh Harrison slipped past their defenses with a softly hit ball flared into shallow left field. The ball evaded Carlos Correa’s glove as if yanked away on a string at the last moment.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Lat#Rays
CBS Sports

Astros' Zack Greinke: Throws bullpen

Greinke (neck) threw a bullpen session Sunday. The Astros are hoping Greinke can make a start before the end of the regular season, targeting the weekend series against Oakland. The right-hander may throw another bullpen session Tuesday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Kendall Graveman: Reinstated by Astros

Graveman was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Graveman was away from the Astros since Tuesday, but he'll be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series finale against the Rays. The right-hander has posted a 1.04 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 8.2 innings across nine appearances in September, but he was charged with blown saves in each of his last three outings.
MLB
CBS Chicago

Schedule Set For White Sox ALDS Playoff Series Against Houston Astros

CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday. The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary: Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m. Game 2 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Friday 1 p.m. Game 3 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Sunday 7 p.m. *Game 4 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Monday TBD *Game 5 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) Wednesday TBD Back in 2005, the White Sox beat the Astros in the World Series, before the Astros switched from the National League to the American League in 2013. Set your alarms. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/vwq1v79xZO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 4, 2021
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Who will win the best-of-5 AL Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros? Our matchups and predictions.

The Chicago White Sox — who made the postseason in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history — will open the playoffs against the Houston Astros. So who has the edge in the best-of-five American League Division Series that starts Thursday? White Sox vs. Astros: ALDS schedule with times and TV 10 defining moments for the White Sox, from Eloy Jiménez’s spring training injury to ...
MLB
CBS Tampa

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason: American League: Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7 Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7 National League: Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8 Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy