Astros' Rafael Montero: Completes bullpen session
Montero (lat) completed a bullpen session Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Montero is still hoping to pitch again for the Astros this season, but with just four games left on the Astros' schedule following Wednesday's contest against the Rays, he'll face an uphill battle to get activated before Sunday's finale. The 30-year-old has been on the shelf since Aug. 10 with a right lat strain, so he'll presumably need to face hitters in some capacity before Houston would entertain reinstating him.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0