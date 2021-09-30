Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Starts up rehab assignment
Valdez (illness) joined Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Valdez has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sept. 12 after testing positive for the virus. Before being shut down due to the illness, Valdez had mostly pitched in low-leverage spots out of the Boston bullpen, so the team probably won't be eager to rush him back from the IL before the regular season comes to an end Sunday.www.cbssports.com
