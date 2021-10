Will the 2021 postseason be the final one under the current 10-team format? That seems quite likely. The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the negotiated accord that governs the working relationship between players and clubs, expires in December, and it's very likely that the next CBA will involve an expanded postseason. That next CBA will be in force prior to the start of the 2022 season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO