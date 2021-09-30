CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Davontae Harris: Practice window opened

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Harris (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Armando Salguero of Outkick.com reports. Harris was placed on injured reserve just before the season began after dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp. He can now return to practice and be activated at any point within the next 21 days. Last season as a member of the Ravens, Harris played primarily on special teams though he did see an increased role in the secondary as the season moved along.

