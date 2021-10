TORONTO -- Auston Matthews remains focused on being ready for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they play the Montreal Canadiens in their regular-season opener Oct. 13. "I'm just taking it day by day and still kind of planning and hoping for that first game," Matthews said Monday. "I feel pretty good. I think each day has progressed pretty well. In the last couple weeks, I've been able to turn it up a couple notches and handle the puck and shoot and just feel more comfortable. Taking reps with the guys is a good sign for me."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO