Limp Bizkit have released the studio recording of their new song “Dad Vibes” and I don’t hate it and so now I don’t know what life even means anymore. I mean I don’t like it. I wouldn’t actively put it on. It would be 110% improved if the rapping were by almost anyone besides Fred Durst. And I can’t believe Wes Borland gets paid for this. How many takes do you think it took to get his literally one guitar lick for the song? I’m picturing some Krusty the Clown-level shit right here.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO