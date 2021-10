Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Travis Vokolek, a tight end from Missouri. “My favorite away stadium was Ohio State, but it’s for sure Oklahoma now. That was by far the coolest place I’ve played. We put up a great fight against them and unfortunately didn’t get the win. Oklahoma is a top program, and is every year. It was loud, and the students were right behind us and saying stuff. I’m not going to repeat anything they said — it’s not the best stuff. It was a challenge and you really got to stay focused on the game and not what the people behind you are saying."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO