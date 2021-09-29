Shakespeare Festival announces plans for 2022 season

ASHLAND — Following two years of uncertainty, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is making plans to return to a full season of plays in 2022. “Our 2022 season is dedicated to the artists, all of whom have so much to share after 18 months of crisis, closure, and now rebirth,” OSF Artistic Director Nataki Garrett said in announcing next year’s season “Each one of these plays and projects represents the desires, the voices, and the passions of truly gifted theater artists. In this moment of reemergence, I rely on artists because they have their ears to the ground and hearts in their communities. I trust them to reflect our joy, pain, survival and aspirations, both in our live spaces in Ashland as well as globally on O!”