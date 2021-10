Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a professor of African American studies at Princeton University, has been awarded a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship. Taylor is among 25 scientists, artists and scholars across the country who each will receive $625,000 in unrestricted grants over a five-year period from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Fellowships are awarded annually to talented individuals in a variety of fields who have shown extraordinary originality in and dedication to their creative pursuits.

