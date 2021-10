Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, is releasing Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1, a new album featuring new acoustic versions of some of his previous songs, on October 29 via RPA/BMG. Now he has shared its second single, a new version of “This Thing Called Life.” The original version of the song was featured on the poorly received RPA & The United Nations of Sound album in 2010, the production on the new version is more in-line with Ashcroft’s regular solo work. The track was shared via a video co-directed by Ashcroft and his wife Kate Radley. It features Ashcroft in a cinema looking at footage from his life, as well as footage of him performing the song in a theater. It was filmed at the Olympic Cinema and Richmond Theatre. Watch it below.

