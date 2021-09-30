Foster Success Promotes Milner
Foster Success has promoted Hannah Milner to assistant director of financial empowerment programs. She joined the nonprofit last winter as coordinator of financial empowerment. Prior to joining Foster Success, Milner served on the Transition Aged Youth Grant at Adult and Child Health. She also served time in the Peace Corp as a health outreach volunteer in Mozambique. Milner graduated with a B.A in International Human Rights from Indiana University.www.insideindianabusiness.com
