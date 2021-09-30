CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Foster Success Promotes Milner

By Tara Twigg, Lead TV Producer
Inside Indiana Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster Success has promoted Hannah Milner to assistant director of financial empowerment programs. She joined the nonprofit last winter as coordinator of financial empowerment. Prior to joining Foster Success, Milner served on the Transition Aged Youth Grant at Adult and Child Health. She also served time in the Peace Corp as a health outreach volunteer in Mozambique. Milner graduated with a B.A in International Human Rights from Indiana University.

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
chemistryworld.com

Fostering inclusion

The pandemic has provided valuable lessons for funders to rethink research culture. The last 18 months has changed the way the world works and research is no exception. Good research culture has become more important than ever as the pandemic has tested the community’s resolve and creativity. Individuals have been...
HEALTH
Inside Indiana Business

Arts-Based Small Businesses Receive Economic Education

INDIANAPOLIS - More than 100 Hoosier artists are participating in an annual creative accelerator to help arts-based small businesses. The Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Small Business Development Center have created local partnerships across the state for the On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator. The national program is designed to educate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
suncommunitynews.com

First-annual Fall Fest to promote foster care

ELIZABETHTOWN | The first annual Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth Fall Fest is coming to Elizabethtown later this month to help bring a fun twist to awareness of local foster care needs and services. The Fall Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 from noon to 4 p.m....
ELIZABETHTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Foster Success#The Peace Corp#B A#Indiana University
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
Inside Indiana Business

Dorsey Named Zylo Executive Chairman

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Software-as-a-Service management platform Zylo has appointed Scott Dorsey as executive chairman. Dorsey, who also serves as managing partner at Indy venture studio High Alpha, will lead Zylo's board of directors as part of his new role. Zylo says Dorsey will also work with company leaders on key...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue Aviation Alum Launches Scholarship

WEST LAFAYETTE - A 2002 alum of Purdue University who founded an Ethiopian aviation company has given the university a $100,000 gift to launch and fund a new scholarship program. Krimson Aviation Chief Executive Officer Dawitt Lemma says the scholarship will be awarded to students from minority groups who are underrepresented in aviation.
COLLEGES
Inside Indiana Business

Rose-Hulman Hosting STEM Career Fair

TERRE HAUTE - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will Wednesday host its fall career fair for students and alumni. Nearly 150 companies from throughout the country will be on hand to fill a variety of STEM-related positions. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sports and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Biden announces nominees for humanities and arts endowments

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his picks to head the National Endowments for the Humanities and the Arts, tapping a Harvard University scholar and an Arizona State University professor to oversee the federal agencies.If confirmed by the Senate, Shelly Lowe, who is the executive director of Harvard University's Native American program, will be the nation’s first Native American to serve as chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities. She is a citizen of the Navajo Nation and grew up on the Navajo Reservation in Ganado, Arizona.Maria Rosario Jackson if confirmed, will be the first African American...
U.S. POLITICS
Inside Indiana Business

Gary to Offer Coding Bootcamp to Residents

GARY - Indianapolis-based Eleven Fifty Academy is taking its coding bootcamp to Gary to help bolster the computing skills of the available workforce. Mayor Jerome Prince says the training, which is free of charge for residents, is part of an initiative called Advancing Tech in Gary. The mayor says ATGARY...
GARY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Manufacturer Ownership Returns to Indiana

NORTH MANCHESTER - Oji Intertech Inc., a Japan-owned automotive and industrial parts manufacturer, has sold its North Manchester operations to local businessman Wayne Robison. The Wabash County business, which employs 100 workers, will now operate as Intertech Products Inc. While terms of the sale were not disclosed, Robison says an...
INDIANA STATE
sco.edu

Foster and Reid Recognized

At SCO’s Fall Homecoming and CE Weekend, the college formally recognized two outstanding alumni for their accomplishments. Posthumously receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was the late Jeff Foster, OD ’81, and receiving the Young Alumni Award was Jon Reid, OD ’12. Dr. Lewis Reich, SCO President, presented each award during...
MEMPHIS, TN
Inside Indiana Business

Daviess County, Purdue Extension Team Up for Business Program

DAVIESS COUNTY - The Daviess County Economic Development Corp. is partnering with Purdue Extension to help local businesses recover from the pandemic. The partners have launched the Daviess County Business Retention & Expansion program, which is designed to engage businesses in an effort to advance long-term quality of place, workforce attraction and development, new housing, and business retention strategies. DCEDC Executive Director Bryant Niehoff says the collaboration with area businesses is key to fueling growth.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Misuse of Ivermectin Creating Shortage in Parts of the State

INDIANAPOLIS - Ivermectin — commonly used to treat heart worms in domestic dogs and cats and parasites in cattle, horse and hogs — is available from most veterinary offices and vet suppliers, but most of them will not sell it to just anyone. So is there a shortage of the treatment, but it appears to be isolated to certain areas of the state.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State Launches $540M Early Childhood Grant Program

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has launched a $540 million grant program to support early childhood education providers facing challenges caused by the pandemic. The administration says the Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization grants will help providers cover operating expenses and invest in their future. Eligible childcare,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind teacher honored with national award

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Regina Fugate, an educator at The Maryland School for the Blind, has been named the Principals of Schools for the Blind (POSB) 2021 Outstanding Teacher of Students who are Blind or Visually Impaired. Annually POSB, which is part of the Council of Schools for the Blind (COSB), recognizes the contributions of remarkable individuals nationally who work with students who … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher honored with national award" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher honored with national award appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Inside Indiana Business

Wendy's Nonprofit Helps Boost Indiana Adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS - The state of Indiana will be growing the number of recruiters who help place foster children in permanent, adoptive homes. In a public-private partnership involving the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Villages of Indiana, and the Indiana State Department of Child Services, the organizations will fund the hiring and training of two dozen adoption professionals over the next three years.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy