Incentives Pivot From Greed To Fear

ValueWalk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValueWalk’s October 2021 Hedge Fund Update: SPAC Redemption Rates Jump Above 90%. The talk of inflation today looks much like housing did in 2007. Evidence is mounting everywhere that this is a real long-term problem that is only getting worse. You can read this in the media, but yet security prices don’t reflect how damaging this may be. Bond investors’ pivot from greed to fear could crush seemingly safe investments. Equity investors could be hurt by the stock market failure of an elongated equity euphoria that finally got the dumbest investors on board (millennials). This would be damaging to net worth for individuals and institutions alike. It just goes to show how powerful incentives are. What we will learn is how swiftly they can change.

www.valuewalk.com

