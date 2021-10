BATON ROUGE - The state is extending hours during which those impacted by Hurricane Ida can call in to apply for disaster food assistance on Friday and Saturday. The hotline for applying for Disaster SNAP benefits has been plagued by long waits and hang-ups since it launched earlier this week as thousands of storm victims spread across 25 parishes began calling in. The state has designated certain day for victims based on their parishes and the first letter of their names.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO