(The Center Square) – Twenty-six U.S. governors requested to meet with President Joe Biden to propose solutions to the ongoing border crisis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a Wednesday new conference. Because Biden did not respond to the request, the governors said they decided to take their message to the American people, proposing their own solutions to the drastic increase in illegal immigration this year that's led to what they called a humanitarian crisis across the country.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 HOURS AGO