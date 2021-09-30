Puyallup to continue utility shutoff moratorium, even after state's expires
PUYALLUP, Wash. - While Washington's utility shutoff moratorium is set to expire on September 30, that won't be the case in the City of Puyallup, local leaders say. The city says they will not be disconnecting any utility services for residents, and their own moratorium on utilities will remain in place until further notice. This is because Puyallup's moratorium is tied to Washington's ongoing state of emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic.www.q13fox.com
