CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Audit: State Police not following law in processing ID for legal gun buyers

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – An Auditor General review of the Illinois State Police’s handling of Firearm Owner’s Identification Card and Concealed Carry License applications shows ISP is not following the law. The audit was for 2018 and 2019. Even before the pandemic, there were delays in applications being processed in...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSJM

State Police Report “Considerable Progress” In Reducing Benton Harbor Gun Crimes

Michigan State Police say there has been “considerable progress” when it comes to reducing gun violence in Benton Harbor over the past two months. The agency has had extra troopers assigned to the city in response to gun violence since early August. Since 2015, Benton Harbor has been a part of Michigan’s Secure Cities Partnership, and in April, the SCP in Benton Harbor was joined by the newly established MSP Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad, staffed by five troopers. That grew on August 11 in response to the recent shootings, and now state police say they’ve determined it’s appropriate to adjust the staffing level back down to five. That change was made Wednesday. The extended patrols were also extended from October to December. The agency says it will “continue to evaluate conditions and is prepared to make staffing adjustments if warranted.” Michigan State Police say in September, they seized eleven guns in the city, resulting in nine arrests. They also made 15 arrests throughout the month for things including weapons and drugs charges. MSP say troopers interacted with the community throughout September, attending a concert and high school football games.
MICHIGAN STATE
dailyvoice.com

Driver Busted By State Police With BAC Twice Legal Limit In New Paltz

A midday traffic stop in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit. New York State Police troopers received a report of an erratic driver on I-87 in Ulster County at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Arrest Trooper Following Disturbance Call in Washington County

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a trooper following a disturbance call in Claysville Borough, Washington County, Monday morning. Trooper Dustin Schumacher faces felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to State Police. He was arraigned and taken to the Washington County Prison on $5,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Shropshire Star

Police Scotland officers to offer ID verification following Sarah Everard murder

The force said there was widespread concern over how to verify an officer’s identity. Police Scotland say they are introducing a new verification check that lone officers will offer members of the public they speak to, in response to the murder of Sarah Everard. Outrage over the murder has led...
WORLD
The Center Square

Michigan redistricting committee draws fire for canceled meetings, limiting public comments

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee (MICRC), charged with redrawing the state’s district boundaries based on 2020 U.S. Census data, has been riddled throughout its inaugural outing with blown deadlines and other missteps. The most recent issue raising public concerns is the MICRC’s apparent lack of...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Federal Court#Identification Card#Illinois State Police#Firearm Owner#Isp#Foid#Ccl#State#Wmay
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

I-Team: ‘Slip ‘N Slide’ Video At State Police Training Facility Leads To 2 Troopers Relieved Of Duty

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Massachusetts State Police troopers were relieved of duty after a video surfaced showing trainees participating in dangerous behavior. WBZ-TV’s I-Team obtained video of what some are calling the “Slip ‘N Slide.” The cell phone video shows several State Police Academy trainees who are in the 86th Recruit Training Troop class in New Braintree. The video appears to show the trainees emptying a water cooler jug along a dormitory hallway while others watch. Moments later, one of the trainees in shorts with no shirt, wearing a tactical helmet and leg pads slides from one end to the other on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Whistleblower claims Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel were improperly paid bonuses reserved for criminal investigators

A whistleblower is accusing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of fraud, waste and abuse. CBS News was told the alleged practice could potentially involve hundreds of millions of tax dollars across multiple federal agencies. The whistleblower said some in administrative jobs at the agency were paid a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wamc.org

State Police Seek Information Following Motorcycle Chase

New York State Police are seeking information on two motorcyclists after a late night pursuit in northern New York. State Police in Clinton County say just before midnight Thursday police tried to stop two motorcycles for multiple infractions on Commodore Thomas Macdonough Highway in Plattsburgh, the road that leads to the Grand Isle Ferry crossing in Plattsburgh.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Courier-Express

Brockway students hear about ID theft from state police

BROCKWAY – State Trooper Bruce Morris went to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School to stress the importance of keeping an eye on your finances to avoid problems in the future. Morris stopped by the school to talk to Ms. Robin Baxter’s personal finance classes. He focuses on the law enforcement...
BROCKWAY, PA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy