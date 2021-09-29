Audit: State Police not following law in processing ID for legal gun buyers

Michigan State Police say there has been “considerable progress” when it comes to reducing gun violence in Benton Harbor over the past two months. The agency has had extra troopers assigned to the city in response to gun violence since early August. Since 2015, Benton Harbor has been a part of Michigan’s Secure Cities Partnership, and in April, the SCP in Benton Harbor was joined by the newly established MSP Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad, staffed by five troopers. That grew on August 11 in response to the recent shootings, and now state police say they’ve determined it’s appropriate to adjust the staffing level back down to five. That change was made Wednesday. The extended patrols were also extended from October to December. The agency says it will “continue to evaluate conditions and is prepared to make staffing adjustments if warranted.” Michigan State Police say in September, they seized eleven guns in the city, resulting in nine arrests. They also made 15 arrests throughout the month for things including weapons and drugs charges. MSP say troopers interacted with the community throughout September, attending a concert and high school football games.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO