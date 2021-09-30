Posey expected to face Bumgarner for first time on Thursday

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — His day job is pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate, mowing down batters, but Rocklin’s Scott Randall also has a side job—offering to mow your lawn. He told us about his unusual change-up. After being drafted by Arizona in this year’s MLB Draft, Randall’s road to making the major league ball club is starting in the single-A minor leagues. But until he is there, it is not a road of riches. “The pay is just kind of bonus part of being able to live out your dream,” he said. Randall earns about $500 a week on his minor league contract,...

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO