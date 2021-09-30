CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey expected to face Bumgarner for first time on Thursday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Madison Bumgarner has faced the Giants twice since signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Thursday night's game will be a whole new experience. Bumgarner faced the Giants at Oracle Park last September but did so in front of cardboard cutouts, and when he dominated them in August, there were fewer than 9,000 Diamondbacks fans at Chase Field. There should be a big and appreciative crowd on hand Thursday night, and there will be one other twist, too.

