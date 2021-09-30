Jacoby Brissett: Miami Dolphins QB does not see matchup against Indianapolis Colts as 'revenge game'

It was Week 3 of the 2016 season, and Bill Belichick had a problem. Tom Brady, his starting quarterback, was serving the third of his four-game suspension for his involvement in the DeflateGate scandal. Jimmy Garoppolo, his backup quarterback, was out with a shoulder injury he’d suffered in Week 2 against the Dolphins. Jacoby Brissett, Belichick’s third quarterback, was a third-round rookie out of North Carolina State, who had completed six of nine passes for 92 yards in relief of Garoppolo. It was now on Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to get Brissett ready to start against the Houston Texans — on a short week, as the Patriots-Texans game was on the following Thursday night.

