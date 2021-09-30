CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines says 99% of workforce is vaccinated, nearly 600 workers to be fired

By Ben Miller
Houston Business Journal
 6 days ago
In a memo from CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart, said the vaccination requirement was a "historic achievement" for the airline.

CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Requiring Employees To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Monday, Oct. 1 its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation, by Dec. 8, 2021, to continue employment with the airline. The airline said it came to the decision after completing a thorough review of President Biden’s COVID Action Plan and determined that the carrier’s contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive. “Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO. “I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.” Fort Worth-based American Airlines also requires its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
DALLAS, TX
Scott Kirby
Nearly 600 United Airlines employees losing their jobs after refusing to get vaccinated; company says vaccination rate at 99%

More than 99% of United Airlines’ U.S.-based employees who did not seek a religious or medical exemption from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate got the shots, while 593 who refused to comply will lose their jobs. Chicago-based United shared the results of compliance with its vaccine requirement Tuesday, its deadline...
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
Travel Weekly

Air travellers ‘increasingly frustrated’ with restrictions

Air travellers are “increasingly frustrated” with Covid-19 travel restrictions, according to Iata. A survey commissioned by the aviation body quizzed 4,700 respondents in 11 markets last month and found that two thirds (67%) felt that most country borders should be opened now, up 12 percentage points from Iata’s June 2021 survey.
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
IMPORTANT!! CDC Recommends- Only for Pfizer Vaccinated People

Summary of recent changes (last updated October 6, 2021):. New section on Considerations for use of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose after completion of a Pfizer-BioNTech primary vaccine series. Key points. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for everyone aged 12 years and older in the United States for the prevention...
Footwear News

Nike Announces Vaccine Mandate For All U.S. Office-Based Employees

Nike will now require office-based U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement to FN on Tuesday, Nike said it would require all U.S. office-based employees to get the vaccine in order to support “the effort to bring people safely back to their workplaces.” Nike said it aims call employees back to its offices by January 10, 2022. Nike, which has previously avoided an outright vaccine mandate, now joins a growing list of footwear and retail companies that have mandated vaccination for employees. In August, Under Armour said it would require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 31,...
Houston Business Journal

ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

