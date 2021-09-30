J.D. Martinez drives in 3 runs as Boston Red Sox snap skid with 6-0 win over Orioles; Nathan Eovaldi tosses 6 shutout innings

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox needed all 162 games of the regular season to claim the top AL Wild Card spot, but they did so in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. For much of the day on Sunday, it looked like Boston would need to play a 163rd game to have a shot at the postseason. But the team rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-5 victory and series sweep, thanks to the big bat of third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers broke up a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth with a monster...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO