J.D. Martinez drives in 3 runs as Boston Red Sox snap skid with 6-0 win over Orioles; Nathan Eovaldi tosses 6 shutout innings
BALTIMORE -- After four days of being part of a scuffling Red Sox’ offense, J.D. Martinez took matters into his own hands Wednesday night against the Orioles. Martinez had three hits and drove in three runs as Boston snapped a four-game losing streak and blanked the last-place O’s, 6-0. Nathan Eovaldi struck out seven over six scoreless innings as the Sox got a desperately needed victory and picked up ground on the Yankees in the wild-card race.www.masslive.com
