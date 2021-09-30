CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

J.D. Martinez drives in 3 runs as Boston Red Sox snap skid with 6-0 win over Orioles; Nathan Eovaldi tosses 6 shutout innings

By Chris Cotillo
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE -- After four days of being part of a scuffling Red Sox’ offense, J.D. Martinez took matters into his own hands Wednesday night against the Orioles. Martinez had three hits and drove in three runs as Boston snapped a four-game losing streak and blanked the last-place O’s, 6-0. Nathan Eovaldi struck out seven over six scoreless innings as the Sox got a desperately needed victory and picked up ground on the Yankees in the wild-card race.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
FanSided

J.D. Martinez could make huge mistake with Boston Red Sox

J.D. Martinez is going to have a decision to make this offseason. The Boston Red Sox designated hitter can theoretically opt out of the final year of his contract and enter free agency. If he did, he would leave $19.375 million on the table while looking for more guaranteed money and a longer term deal.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Zac Lowther
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Red Sox#Yankees#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays
CBS Boston

Red Sox Claim AL’s Top Wild Card Spot With Dramatic 7-5 Win Over Nationals; Will Host Yankees On Tuesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox needed all 162 games of the regular season to claim the top AL Wild Card spot, but they did so in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. For much of the day on Sunday, it looked like Boston would need to play a 163rd game to have a shot at the postseason. But the team rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-5 victory and series sweep, thanks to the big bat of third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers broke up a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth with a monster...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox: Where Boston can go if J.D. Martinez opts-out this winter

What does the future hold for Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez? Martinez has the last opt-out of his five-year contract that was for $110 MM. In 2022 that will represent $19,350,000 for luxury tax purposes. Martinez could test the market. J.D. recently expressed a desire to remain in Boston. Is...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Powers offense in win

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over Baltimore. The designated hitter opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning, and he extended Boston's lead to 3-0 with a two-run double in the sixth. Martinez entered Wednesday just 2-for-13 in his last four games. The three-hit effort lifted his slash line to .287/.349/.522 with 28 homers, 99 RBI, 90 runs scored and 41 doubles through 619 plate appearances.
MLB
WWLP

Boston’s JD Martinez sprains ankle by stumbling over base

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is not all that used to playing defense. He is, after all, usually a designated hitter. So maybe that’s why he ran into a bit of trouble by stumbling over a base while heading to the outfield on Sunday.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Garrett Richards. Christian Vázquez, Nathan Eovaldi

After spending his entire career as a starter, Garrett Richards has found success in the bullpen over this second half and he is starting to believe that he found his new home. (Jen McCaffery; The Athletic) In the last game with the yellow jerseys, at least for the time being,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Zimmermann, bullpen lead Orioles to 4-2 win over Sale and the Red Sox; Mountcastle hits 32nd home run

On September 28, 2011, in the final game of the season, the Orioles ended the playoff hopes of the Boston Red Sox with a walk-off single by Robert Andino. Ten years later, with the Red Sox entering Tuesday night’s game with a one-game lead for the second American League wild-card berth, the Orioles pulled off an unlikely win, beating Boston and Chris Sale, 4-2, before an announced crowd of 8,098 at Camden Yards.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Nathan Eovaldi

In college baseball, Friday night is the night your ace throws, and when two of the better teams in the country face off, it means that two of the better starters in the country are going. We get that in MLB tonight, as Gerrit Cole takes the ball for a start against Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox at Fenway.
MLB
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
41K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy