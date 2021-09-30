CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New University of Minnesota partnership will study climate change and how to better manage Midwest wildlife, natural resources

By Alex Chhith
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new partnership at the University of Minnesota announced Wednesday will study climate change and how humans can better manage wildlife, ecosystems and natural resources in the Midwest. The Climate Adaptation Science Center (CASC) will operate out of the Institute on the Environment on the U's St. Paul campus and...

