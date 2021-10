Mezcal — tequila’s estranged cousin — is quickly becoming more popular than ever. The U.S. is now the number one consumer of mezcal in the world, with mezcal’s home country of Mexico as the second biggest market. Chances are you’ve heard the rumblings of mezcal’s rise, whether from a liquor connoisseur or the drinks menu at almost any bar. And, if you’re like us, you’re probably looking to understand the hype by drinking some of the best mezcals. Mezcal vs. Tequila: What’s the Difference? There’s quite a bit of well-founded confusion over what mezcal is, and how it relates to tequila. In...

