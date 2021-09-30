Bryson DeChambeau's best bomb is 'only' 355 yards as he advances to World Long Drive's top 32
Bryson DeChambeau is clearly getting the feel for this long-drive contest thing. A day after making his debut at the PLDA World Long Drive Championship with five bombs of more than 400 yards, the 2020 U.S. Open champion had to adapt to an unfriendly wind in the golfers’ faces on Wednesday at the Mesquite Regional Sports and Event Complex in Nevada. If anything, DeChambeau became more accurate.www.golfdigest.com
