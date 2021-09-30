Bryson DeChambeau's best bomb is 'only' 355 yards as he advances to World Long Drive's top 32

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we begin with a belated happy 25th anniversary to “Tin Cup,” which is both the greatest and most authentic golf movie ever made. Look it up. And by look it up, I mean just take my word for it. This classic came out when I was about to enter high school, and now I’m nearly as old as Kevin Costner was when he played the memorable role of Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy. Man, time flies when you write a weekly online golf column. Anyway, after you’re done reading this week’s Grind, check out this special episode of our Local Knowledge podcast, which includes memories from Tin Cup himself:

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO