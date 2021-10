When the announcement happened about PES no longer existing, I was a little disappointed. While FIFA has more often that not been the better football game, Konami still had a great property on their hand. After learning a bit more about what their new venture was, the core gameplay appears to be much of the same. eFootball 2022 is very much Pro Evolution Soccer, except this time it’s free-to-play. The details are still slim in terms of the live service it’ll provide, but the gameplay is on full display.

