North Beach Water Semi-Annual System Flushing Schedule

The critical flushing program of the city’s water distribution system began Monday and will continue for approximately three weeks. The flushing is part of the city’s continuing efforts to improve the water quality following the recent installation of the city’s new water filter system. The program began a critical flush of its water distribution system, the final stage to complete the water system’s upgrades. Every fire hydrant in the city, as pictured above, will be systematically opened to remove impurities in the line. During this process, the water will continue to meet the stringent guidelines required by the La. Dept. of Health and will be safe for normal water usage. Thanks are expressed to the citizens of Rayne for their patience and understanding during the final and critical stage of the city’s new water filter system. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

RAYNE, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO