North Beach Water Semi-Annual System Flushing Schedule

 8 days ago

North Beach Water Semi-Annual System Flushing Schedule. North Beach Water District will be conducting its semi-annual flushing program over several weeks starting October 11th, 2021. Water main flushing is an important preventative maintenance procedure to remove sediment buildup and stagnate water in the lines. We will be using hydrant flushing roadside signs to inform you of when we will be flushing in your neighborhood. Flushing may result in temporary lowered pressure and slight discoloration of the water. Even if we are not flushing near your neighborhood, you may experience lower pressure due to the increased velocities required to scour and lift sediments within the main. If you find you have discolored water, run the cold water for a few minutes to clear the lines. If the cloudy water persists, please contact the office for assistance.

