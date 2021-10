Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Sunday after falling ill following his team's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid was evaluated by team medical staff in the locker room and taken to the University of Kansas Health System as a precaution, the Chiefs said. As of Sunday night, he was resting and in stable condition, the Chiefs said.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO