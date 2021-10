Gold’s near-term prospects are bleak, but observations on the price dynamics indicate cautious buying for the longer term, limiting the downside potential. In early September, the sellers, with a strong move, brought the gold back below the significant 50 and 200-day moving averages and the descending resistance line formed by the August 2020 and May-June peaks of this year. Locally, gold is also being pushed ever lower, as shown by a series of declining local lows since June.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO