Real Estate

Legislative changes likely for group housing as Tenderloin appeal looms

By Laura Waxmann
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 6 days ago
The 450 O'Farrell project hit a nerve in the debate over how to build housing equitably in a city that remains unaffordable to many.

San Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

