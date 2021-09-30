Legislative changes likely for group housing as Tenderloin appeal looms

Oregon Supreme Court is the ultimate arbiter for both plans, but lawsuits will take separate routes to justices. State lawmakers may be finished with drawing new lines for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts for the next decade. But the process is not quite over. The Oregon Supreme Court is the ultimate arbiter of the new maps that lawmakers passed in a special session and Gov. Kate Brown signed Monday, Sept. 27, only hours before deadlines set by the court and others. The maps will set the boundaries for districts until the completion of the next U.S. Census in 2030. Appeals...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO