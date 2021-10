West Essex has earned the right to grab the No. 1 seed with the way it has played so far this fall. The Knights have been perfect and just battled for 100 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Montclair. This team might not have the flash that other teams have, but West Essex has the grit to get the job done. They also proved that in a 2-0 win over Montclair Kimberley. Lauren Geiger, Skye Grimes and Mia Saccone provide veteran leadership on offense, while junior keeper Ella Clausi brings poise and experience as the anchor of the defense.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO