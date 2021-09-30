‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Reveals Just How Pricey the Equipment Used on the Show Can Get

Fans of "Gold Rush" have watched Parker Schnabel grow up and come into his own before their eyes. The Alaskan has "grown up with gold fever" as he was handed the family's Big Nugget mine at 16-years-old, per Discovery. Originally, the family plan was for Parker to attend college once he finished high school, but the ambitious miner decided to use his college fund to start his own business. "Well, my mom always hated the idea of me not going to college," he told Entrepreneur in 2019. "But then I met Tony Beets and went to the Yukon," Parker said, referring to his co-worker and "Gold Rush" co-star.

