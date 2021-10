CRETE – Four Class B schools did not phase the Class C No. 2 Wahoo Bishop Neumann softball team, on their way to the Crete Tournament championship on Sept. 25. The Cavaliers knocked off Crete 14-4, Elkhorn North 10-6, Aurora 12-0 and Class B No. 9 Blair 7-4. Heading into the bottom of the third in the championship against the Bears, Neumann found themselves trailing 3-0. It was at this time, they rebounded with five runs to take a 5-3 lead, on a single by Swartz to center and then Mayberry hit a grand slam to centerfield.

CRETE, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO