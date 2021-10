WORCESTER — Twenty two years have passed since the morning of Christmas Eve when Tamra Nicacio, then 4, awoke to the news that her father, Danny Nicasio, was gone. “Twenty-two years we have been waiting for this moment,” Nicacio — who has a different spelling to her last name than her father, dating to a long-ago paperwork error — told a judge in Worcester Superior Court on Thursday as the man responsible for her father’s killing, Edwin Novas, was sentenced.

