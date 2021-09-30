CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen Says Steven Van Zandt Saved ‘Born To Run’

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Born to Run is quintessential Bruce Springsteen. And the Boss still thanks Steven Van Zandt for tweaking the song to brilliance. It was all about a minor chord that Van Zandt insisted he heard the first time he listened to Bruce Springsteen perform the song. The two greats got together earlier this week for a webcast. The occasion was to commemorate Van Zandt’s memoir Unrequited Infatuations: Odyssey of a Rock and Roll Consigliere (A Cautionary Tale).

Daily Beast

Bruce Springsteen in All His Rock Star Glory

When I was 10 years old the Beatles came to America and I fell in love with them, specifically, and all rock and roll. Mom subscribed to LIFE magazine, which showed me the lives of entertainers and politicians and folks from all walks of life. I was fascinated with the idea of getting to know and tell the real stories of musicians with photography. So, I combined my love of music with my growing love of photography. By the age of 12, I was hanging out at Cleveland’s Top 40 radio station, WKYC. And I always had my camera. When Sonny and Cher came by the station to promote their concert that night on Big Jack’s radio show, I snapped some photos. I sent one to Teen Screen Magazine. They printed it and paid me $2.00. My career was born.
MUSIC
wmleader.com

Celebrate Bruce Springsteen’s birthday with these rockin’ items

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born on this very day in 1949 and the world has never been the same. Here are some fun facts about everybody’s favorite boss:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mega 99.3

Why Bruce Springsteen Performed Drunk in Milwaukee in 1975

Only a few short weeks after a 1975 show in Milwaukee, Bruce Springsteen would grace the cover of both Time and Newsweek. But he first faced a bit of drama during his performance on Oct. 2, 1975, at the Uptown Theatre that became memorable for a different reason. The New...
MUSIC
