Bruce Springsteen Says Steven Van Zandt Saved ‘Born To Run’

When I was 10 years old the Beatles came to America and I fell in love with them, specifically, and all rock and roll. Mom subscribed to LIFE magazine, which showed me the lives of entertainers and politicians and folks from all walks of life. I was fascinated with the idea of getting to know and tell the real stories of musicians with photography. So, I combined my love of music with my growing love of photography. By the age of 12, I was hanging out at Cleveland’s Top 40 radio station, WKYC. And I always had my camera. When Sonny and Cher came by the station to promote their concert that night on Big Jack’s radio show, I snapped some photos. I sent one to Teen Screen Magazine. They printed it and paid me $2.00. My career was born.

